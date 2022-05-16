Davenport School project to add classrooms, offices, parking

EUREKA – Safety, more space and increased collaboration are words Davenport Elementary School Principal Stephanie Brown uses to praise the building project underway at the school located at 301 S. Main St.

The $3.8 million, 9,000-square-foot project will add classrooms, offices and a larger parking lot.

One of the most obvious features will be the new main entrance to the school. It will face Main Street and replace the long-used Cruger Avenue doorway. The new entrance will be located at the northeast corner of the parking lot.

The new entrance and enlarged parking lot are expected to facilitate separate pickup and drop-off locations for buses and families, said District 140 Superintendent Bob Bardwell.

“We won’t know until we are actually able to run through the process, but our hope is that we can separate bus and parent traffic so that bus traffic would remain on Cruger, with bus students going in that entrance, and the parent drop-off would be off Route 117 (Main Street) into the enlarged parking lot.

“We’re not sure how that will affect traffic, because we definitely don’t want to block Route 117. It’s already congested enough.”

Project engineers are working with the Illinois Department of Transportation for approval of the proposal, Bardwell noted.

Even if that doesn’t work out, “The new parking lot will add more parking and lead to safer and smoother drop-off and pickup procedures for our building,” Principal Brown said.

Parking lot

The existing parking lot will be demolished and replaced with a larger, concrete lot. It will expand to the south, where an existing set of older playground equipment will be removed. The lot will have better traffic flow, new lights and a new, striped parking pattern. “Everything will be different,” Bardwell said.

New playground equipment will be purchased with a $110,00 grant secured by Brown.

Offices

The new main entrance will open into a 1,500-square-foot administrative wing.

“The new administrative addition will provide a secure entrance to the building and an obvious front of the building for our community and families,” Brown said.

The wing will hold the main office for administrative staff and offices for Brown, the assistant principal and the school nurse. The former offices will be repurposed for additional space for student services, according to Bardwell.

Classrooms

The project also includes six new classrooms covering 7,500 square feet. The classrooms will be located on the south side of the building.

“The addition is being done to meet the space needs of our current population at Davenport,” Bardwell said. “For example, we’ve got several classrooms that have been broken into two to fit students, and our music program meets in the cafeteria, and we are having to use the basement underneath the gym.”

It’s expected that fourth graders will move to the addition, Bardwell said.

“Right now, instead of having some grade levels all in one area, we have them split up all over the building, so we’re trying to get grade levels closer together.”

The move, Brown said, “will allow the grade-level teams to be in closer proximity to one another, which creates easier collaboration. It will also allow for our special education teachers and support staff, like the speech therapist, social workers, occupational therapists, physical therapist and school psychologist to have the adequate space they need to serve our students.

“I am so excited to add the space to Davenport,” Brown said.

Enrollment at Davenport this school year is 406 and is expected to remain steady, Bardwell said. “Eureka has been pretty consistent over the past 20 years with our numbers.”

Construction work began in March and is slated for completion by January 2023.

Funds are coming from $9.6 million in working cash bonds issued two years ago, Bardwell said. The bonds also supported the education fund and districtwide facility needs, including roofs and heating and air conditioning systems.

