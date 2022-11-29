“Don’t shy away from a challenge. You know you’re always gonna have challenges in life so I’d just say prove them wrong. Do the best you can.” Dakota Wiegand lives by these words. When looking back through his time in high school, it’s hard not to mention his accomplishments, his work ethic and his go-getter mindset in everything he does.

Dakota’s athletic career at EHS has been one for the books. His football career started with humble beginnings, but he has come a long way since then. Dakota said, “It was a bumpy start freshman year only starting one side. Sophomore year, I was working on scout team and got so much better. Junior and senior year I started both ways and just kept getting better.”

Following his junior year, Dakota was recognized as a First Team All-Conference and All-State honorable mention at defensive end, with a stat line of 83 tackles, 55 solo tackles, 28 assists, 17 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. He came into his senior year with the bar set high, but as he said, he never backs down from a challenge.

Aside from the football field, Dakota has also shown his ability on the track. He says he has seen many changes in himself since freshman year. He is not the only one who noticed these changes. His track coach Brett Charlton said, “I’ve had him in track for four years. He came in as a cross country kid, one of the best distance runners coming in as a freshman. He’s turned himself into one of the best sprinters in our program and made it to state last year in two relays. For a kid that's 6’3” 190lbs, to have his foot speed is just incredible.”

Coach Charlton not only notices Dakota’s ability on the track but also has recognized how he’s gotten there. “He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been associated with here at Eureka High School. He’s what I always call kids like him - a self made man - meaning his work ethic, his attitude, his desire to be great in everything he does is what sets him apart from other kids,” Coach Charlton said. Dakota’s athletic journey shows how he is capable of doing anything he sets his mind to.

His whole life, Dakota has always been a family man. Based on this it is no surprise that Dakota said, “I think my parents are my biggest influences. They have taught me so much about life and living in the real world. They have been my biggest supporters and have always been there for me.”

Though Dakota may not be sure yet what he wants to do in his future, he knows he wants to continue with his love for agriculture. Dakota said, “My love for agriculture began when I was very young. Growing up with my uncle farming and seeing him out in the field I just fell in love with being in the tractor, and I see myself one day doing that. Just the environment getting to drive tractors and other vehicles, it's just a good feeling.”

Dakota’s grandfather has also been influential in his love for agriculture. Dakota said, “My grandpa helped make me fall in love with agriculture just from sitting in the cab with him.”

Through high school Dakota Wiegand has built a foundation and way of life that will take him wherever he wants to go.