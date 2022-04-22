Adoption fee is $325. All Pet Central animals are up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, spayed/neutered, micro-chipped (registration included), and... View on PetFinder
Cyrus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opposition to the Georgia Rivian plant has been heavy from residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.
"It’s amazing," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "I don’t even know what to think right now."
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday.
Bloomington police responded about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a single-car accident near Stewart Street where officers located a damaged vehicle that had struck a telephone pole, but found no driver or passengers.
A state appellate court ruled this week that it will not block enforcement of the Pritzker administration’s mandate that certain categories of public employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
"As the world swivels ‘round and 7.9 billion people on the planet carry out their lives, some of the most fun things still occur right here in Central Illinois," Bill Flick writes.
A Downs man remains jailed on drug and assault charges.
Kofi Cockburn and players will decide to stay or go, meaning the Illini will have a clear picture of returnees by the end of the month.
Kindred: Former Bloomington, Illinois State standout Keith Goodnight’s daughter starts for Alabama softball
The adrenalin rush of carrying a football, first at Bloomington High School and later at Illinois State, has been difficult for Keith Goodnigh…
Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in north Normal, town officials say.