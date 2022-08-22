Cross country participation up with Eureka, Fieldcrest girls

There are nearly 60 runners out at Eureka, while the Fieldcrest girls have seen an increase in membership. The following is a capsule view of the teams:

Eureka

A total of 58 individuals are in the program, the most in the six seasons of the Olivia Morris regime,

“We’ve got a lot of good numbers,” commented Morris. “The quality of the kids is really good too. The kids have been coming and putting in the work all summer.”

There are 22 girls, an increase of six. In 2021, the Hornets secured the program’s fourth state team trophy with a third place finish in one A behind Tolono Unity and Winnebago, respectively. Anna Perry, a two-time medalist who placed fourth, has graduated. However, senior Laurel Munson (18th) attained all-state honors as a junior. She returns along with senior Elle Hoffman, junior Claire Albertson plus sophomores Meika Bender and Sophia Musselman.

According to Morris, is it vital to find spots from the fifth runner on down.

“It’s going to be super important,” Morris said, “Last year, we were solid one through five. This year, we’re solid one through four. Five, six, seven I think those will change from time to time.”

When asked to forecast the season, Morris answered, “I can see them doing really well. I see a lot of untapped potential. I could us surprise some people. I would not be surprised if we shocked some people. It’s a matter of just doing the little things, staying away from injuries and improving every day.”

There are 36 boys on the squad, up from 24 in ’21. Eureka qualified for state competition and returns seniors Charlie Bardwell and Gabe Gerber, juniors Carson Lehman, Brady Monk and Andrew Perry along with sophomore Tucker Hinkle.

“The fact is we’ve switched. Usually, the girls are the ones who are experienced. Now, it’s the boys’ turn,” Morris pointed out. “Our guys have the experience. It’s exciting.”

According to Morris, she feels the boys are ready to go to the next level.

“This is what we want…we want a break through,” she indicated. “They have to do that as a team. That is what we have to focus on. The hardest part is two through eight will change. We have not had a (number) one runner in a while. We have that (in Bardwell). They know we have to get faster.”

Eureka opened Tuesday with a dual at Washington.

Notes: There will be a total of 10 meets during the regular season with the lone home date Oct. 15 as the Heart of Illinois Conference race at Lower Lake Park

Fieldcrest

Veteran coach Carol Bauer has 13 girls on the roster that includes seniors Aaralyn McCullough and Haley Doty along with juniors Kalla Burns, Claire Phillips, Tatiana Serna and Allie Wiesenhofer, who also plays volleyball. Phillips is expected to be the first runner.

“I think my (girls), when at full strength, will find success as a team at some of the smaller meets. Because they are so young, I’m hopeful that some success will be just what they need to work even harder next summer,” said Bauer.

Mason Stoeger (seventh in one A state finals) has graduated, but the boys welcome back senior Jared Connell, his brother, sophomore Brandon Connell, and another sophomore in Caleb Krischel. According to Bauer, sophomore Nathan Buchanan could develop as the number two runner behind Krischel.

The Knights opened up at yesterday’s Morris Early Bird Invitational, one of 15 meets for them prior to the postseason.