County sets salaries for elected officials

EUREKA—The Woodford County Board approved salary increases for three of its elected officials on May 17 after debating how and when those salaries should be set.

In a split vote, the board approved a raise of about 12 percent for the salaries of the county treasurer, county clerk, and circuit clerk. The raises included a 3 percent increase compounded per year for the final three years of the terms. The increase translates into a salary of $75,428 the first year, $77,690 the second year $80,021 the third year and $82,421 the final year of the 4-year terms for each of the three officials.

In the original resolution posted on the consent agenda, the proposed salary range for each of the three officials started at $99,334 and was raised up to $114,992 over the four-year term. However, board member Chuck Nagel immediately asked those items to be removed from the consent agenda and made a motion to amend the resolution setting salaries at about an 18 percent increase with 5 percent cost of living raises each year after the initial raise. The amended amounts would have set the salary range from $79,280 up to $91,776 over the four-year terms, which sparked a debate about the process and the amount.

Some board members felt the amended raises were still too high. Board member David Meinhold questioned the process of how the salaries were proposed, saying the meeting agenda was the first time many board members had seen the figures being considered. While saying he wasn’t blaming anyone for the process used and that he feels the officials need a raise, Meinhold said it was not a good way to handle the raises.

“You can question whether an amendment is okay or not legally, let’s assume it’s okay, but it’s a significant alteration,” Meinhold said. “My concern is we’re coming to the board and not providing any prior information to these salaries until the actual board meeting. That doesn’t seem to be in the spirit of trying to get the entire board engaged in the process which we need to have.”

He also said the salaries should be set for those positions before candidate filing dates so people who are considering running know how much they would be paid if elected.

Board member Autum Jones disagreed with setting salaries before filing dates.

“I believe these positions should be public servant positions. So a salary set shouldn’t convince somebody to want to do a position,” Jones said.

But other board members disagreed saying salary is a factor when deciding whether to run.

Board members noted the salaries are set for the positions, not the officials currently holding them, no matter how deserving they may be of a raise, and they must be set at least 180 days before the beginning of the next term by law. Most salaries for elected officials, with the exception of the circuit clerk, cannot be changed over the 4-year term.

“As of now, we don’t know who is going to be in those positions,” Nagel said. The election finalizing the elected officials will be held in November.

Meinhold said the board should look at comparable salaries in other nearby counties to help them determine what a competitive salary should be. He offered an analysis of an average of comparable salaries from Livingston, Marshall and Tazewell counties indicating a raise of about 12.5 percent would be more palatable

“Those averages are above where our salaries are,” Meinhold said. “It comes out at 12.5 percent roughly and makes it heal for inflation and past ills in terms of some of those salaries, but also gets it competitive. It would be nice to have this (information) ahead of time.”

Woodford County has a long history of debating comparable salaries in the past, which Nagel said is hard to do when the responsibilities, size of staff, and economic budgets are individual to each county.

“I’ve grown very tired of (using comps)” Nagel said. “Comps may be valuable, but there are a lot of variables in that process. I just don’t know if that’s a legitimate marker for me.”

Board member Justin Faulk agreed with Meinhold that comps should be considered and said he also did not like the process in which the salaries were presented.

“We’re being forced to make a decision without much information,” Faulk said. “It’s not transparent. I don’t like how it was done.”

Board chairman John Krug said the current salaries for the elected officials are far down on the complete county pay scale and are lower than other non-elected positions in the county than they should be, indicating a larger raise is necessary.

“Different jobs merit different pay,” Krug said. “A logical spot for these jobs would be somewhere between the first assistant state’s attorney and the sheriff’s captain. I would like to get them up into these people having to run elected offices. I just feel they should be somewhere up in that range,” Krug said. “I’d like to get these in a logical order and hopefully they stay in somewhat a logical order.”

But Meinhold said an 18 percent raise is too much and would be difficult to justify to constituents. He also said such a raise would be noted in the future when other salaries are set and employees will want higher increases.

“You can look at comps and you can play all kinds of games.” Meinhold said. “I don’t come into this job of being a board member trying to play any games. I just want to be truthful. I think (an 18 percent raise) represents a problem for us in terms of moving forward with other salary action that we have to take with other Woodford County employees. I just think it opens the floodgates."

Board member Richard HIll agreed saying he thinks the elected officials need a raise, but 18 percent was too much.

“That seems like a terribly high number to me,” Hill said.

Also debated was the proposed 5 percent increase per year to compensate for inflation. Meinhold said it is not possible to know how inflation will affect raises in the future. He also said most companies in the area are limiting inflation increases to about 3 percent and taking a wait and see approach.

“No one’s making adjustments for inflation at this time,” Meinhold said.

Each official’s salary was voted on separately, but an overall desire to keep the salaries the same changed the way some board members voted on the issue for each official after the initial proposal of an 18 percent increase for the treasurer’s position was defeated.

A raise for the sheriff was also approved in keeping with state statutes. A recent new law requires the sheriff’s salary to be at least 80 percent of the state’s attorney’s salary, which is set by the state. The state reimburses the county for two-thirds of the cost of the salaries for the sheriff and the state’s attorney.

In addition to regular salaries, each of the four positions discussed also receives a special stipend of $6,500 annually from the state for special work they do.

Krug said the board would look at setting salaries for elected officials earlier in the process in the future.

“We’ll do some homework on this one,” Krug said.

Board members Jonathan Schertz and Don Tolan were absent from the meeting.

In other business, the board:

Heard COVID cases are on the rise again in the county. A total of 128 new cases were reported last month Fifty-four percent of people in the county have been vaccinated.

Noted the Animal Control Officer has been presenting a detailed report about action he has taken. The biggest complaint last month was dogs running loose with 38 calls.

Noted Woodford County has taken action to be re-certified as a Storm Ready county thanks to the efforts of EMA Director Kent McCanless.

Noted the highway department is looking to hire a civil engineer and an engineering technician and is taking applications.

Noted property tax bills were mailed April 29 with payments due on June 3 and Sept. 2.

