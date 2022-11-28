County resident gets Farm Bureau scholarship

BLOOMINGTON— Five more individuals are getting financial support to enroll in truck driver training classes thanks to the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship program, funded by Illinois Farm Bureau and administered by the IAA Foundation.

The charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation is awarding $20,000 in scholarships this year to offset the cost of commercial truck driver training and ensure more well-trained, safe drivers are available.

The third group of 2022 recipients include Codey Druce of Whiteside county, Andrew Kollman of Effingham county, Ben Kramer of Jersey county, Tim Montgomery of Woodford county and Drennen Prosser of Shelby county.

“Investing in individuals who keep agriculture products moving and who represent the strength and diversity of our industry is something we are proud to do,” said Jennifer Smith, Development Manager, IAA Foundation.

Scholarship applications are available year-round with consideration deadlines occurring quarterly. The next application deadline is December 31, which correlates to drivers who intend to enroll in a commercial driver training program at an Illinois community college between January 1 and March 31, 2023.

Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded every three months and are based on the Illinois Farm Bureau region where the applicant resides.

All applicants must be Illinois residents and provide proof of enrollment during their corresponding award cycle. An endorsement from a farmer, County Farm Bureau leader, agribusiness, or food process business is required.

Eligibility guidelines and applications are available through the IAA Foundation website at www.iaafoundation.org.

For more information, contact your county Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation at 309-557-2232, or email Jennifer Smith at jsmith@ilfb.org

The mission of the IAA Foundation is to fund education, research, and charitable activities that benefit Illinois farm families and agriculture.