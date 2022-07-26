County board reviews broadband perspectives

EUREKA—Woodford County is underserved in access to broadband Internet service, but that could change in the future.

Greater Peoria Economic Development Council Broadband Director Kathi Brown told the Woodford County Board on Tuesday, July 19, a survey taken in the county showed the majority of households do not have maximum broadband service, and that service will become more important in the future.

“As we begin to understand broadband, the key message is how essential and how important broadband is for educational services,” Brown said.

She also said it can be helpful in lowering insurance costs and furthering business opportunities that depend on it.

The survey is the first step in determining how communities are underserved. The data can be used by companies that want to pursue federal funding to improve broadband services. Brown said federal funding will be available for that purpose in 2023, and Illinois is in line to receive a portion of that funding.

Election judges

Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer told the board there is currently a shortage of election judges and she is mounting an effort to recruit more people to serve. A total of 185 judges are needed for all precincts to be open. During the past two years, the number of available judges has decreased to the point where only 137 judges served in the primary. She said combining some precincts and using her office staff to fill in got the job done in the primary, but if people want to continue voting in local precincts, more judges are needed for the fall election. The greatest shortages during the primary were in Clayton, Kansas, and Linn Townships. Anyone interested in learning more about being an election judge should contact Kupfer’s office.

Board members Chuck Nagel, Blake Parsons and Dan Steffen were absent from the meeting.

In other action, the board:

Noted work on the front parking lot at the courthouse is slated to begin in mid-August.

Noted committees have begun work to review proposed budgets by individual departments.