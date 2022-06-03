County board reconsiders salaries

EUREKA—Salary raises for three Woodford County elected officials were reconsidered at a special meeting of the county board on May 26.

After hearing from the three officials, then debating the amount and the process of determining it, the board took action to increase the 12.5 percent raises approved at the May 17 meeting to 14 percent with 3 percent increases compounded annually.

The raises translate into salaries for the county treasurer, county clerk and circuit clerk of $76,774.44 the first year, $79,077.67 the second year, $81,450 the third year and $83,898.50 the final year. Those salaries are up from the current wages of $67,346 annually.

The final numbers were the result of a compromise among county board members who believed the salaries should be higher and those who believed information submitted about comparable salaries from other counties put the figure lower. The special meeting was held to finalize the decision before the deadline expired for setting the salaries 180 days before the beginning of the next term of office as required by law.

The process used to first present the salary raises caused some dissention among board members beginning with the May 17 meeting.

At that meeting salary increases for the three officials first proposed on the consent agenda ranged from $99,334 the first year to $114,992 the final year. According to board member Dave Meinhold, that was the first time he and some other board members had seen the proposal. Those figures triggered a reaction in Meinhold to research comparable salaries in other counties, which he said he did with help. Meinhold also attended the short county offices committee meeting immediately prior to the May 17 meeting to learn more about the process used in setting the initial amounts.

“I felt intrusive coming to county offices and had some frustration. I kind of came and wanted to hear your (the officials’) side of the story, and I didn’t hear it,” Meinhold said. “When I don’t hear it, it gets me in a position where it’s difficult to be supportive.”

County offices chairman Autum Jones apologized for her part in not discussing the salary increases at the committee level prior to the May 17 board meeting.

“I apologize for not having the county offices meeting when we should have,” Jones said, noting the regular meeting was cancelled due to “a clerical error in posting the agenda.” Vice chairman of the committee Richard Hill also said he was partially at fault for “dropping the ball” and not getting the information about the proposed increases to the board earlier.

“I feel responsible for not getting this done. We should have been working on this earlier,” Hill said.

The initial figures proposed on the consent agenda were never really considered at the May 17 meeting. County clerk Dawn Kupfer later described those numbers as “an attention getter.” When the resolutions were originally presented, board member Chuck Nagel immediately pulled them off the consent agenda and proposed an amendment setting the salaries about 17.7 percent higher. However, other board members said no supporting documentation about how that figure was decided was given. But the discussion also included references to where the salaries for the three elected officials fell on the overall pay scale for the county. Over their four-year terms, the three officials had dropped lower on that scale as other employees receiving annual raises passed them by. Kupfer cited the amount paid to the animal control officer in comparison to her lower salary.

“I would personally like to say I make more than the dog catcher,” Kupfer said. “Right now, you pay the dog catcher $70,000 a year. That’s more than the three of us are making, and we’re responsible for millions of dollars.”

However, the animal control officer is an independent contractor, and not like paid employees of the county receiving benefits, whose salaries are set by the county board. The animal control officer’s pay was determined when the board accepted a contract he proposed for his services during a bidding process.

At the May 17 meeting, Meinhold went on to present the information he had gathered about comparable salaries in other counties, which indicated a 12.5 percent raise with 3 percent annual increases was more equitable. Acting on the proposed increases, the board defeated the motion to raise the salaries by 17.7 percent and, instead, approved an amendment to the original resolution to set the salaries at a 12.5 percent increase, translating into salaries ranging from $75,428 the first year to $82,421.12 the final year.

However, some board members left that meeting and said they still felt the action wasn’t considered carefully enough because they hadn’t heard from the officials, and they would have liked more information before setting the raises at the last minute.

“We took action on a matter with very little information to go on,” said board member Blake Parsons. “There was a severe lack of information to make a decision off of…I think that was something we just settled on for no good reason.”

In response, chairman John Krug called the special May 26 meeting with discussion of the salaries as the only item on the agenda. The three officials were then given the opportunity to provide information about their work. The officials also indicated they had been providing information to the board members through phone calls and emails between the meetings.

The officials presented job descriptions of what they do, along with duties not required by state statute. County treasurer and county collector Melissa Andrews said her office handles dog registration, a job relegated to her office after the Animal Control office was dissolved by the county several years ago. She also said she works as a key person in the budgeting process.

“There are several items we do that are above and beyond our statutory requirements,” Andrews said, noting that makes it difficult to compare salaries with officials in other counties as “apples to apples.”

As county clerk and county recorder, Kupfer said she has actively sought grants to help pay for election upgrades and does some human resources work explaining benefits to new hires in addition to her regular work.

Circuit clerk Lynne Gilbert said she also serves as jury commissioner, a job which is held by additional employees in other counties. She said state changes in the court system require regular major overhauls and additional training for employees in her office. The office is also a passport facility, which is not required by law. In addition, Gilbert said since 2016, she has worked to increase the amount of money collected in fines by contracting a new collection service to work on unpaid fines and to implement a process of collecting income tax refund money from individuals who have not paid fines.

All three officials said they are working members of their offices and have been willing to accept the additional challenges allocated to them without complaint.

“I’m not an administrative clerk,” Gilbert said. “I give 100 percent and more just like these other ladies do.”

All board members praised the work ethic of the officials and said the officials are valued for everything they do. Meinhold also said he had heard praise about Woodford County officials from personnel in other counties while doing his research.

However, some board members said they must consider other factors when deciding how much of a salary increase should be granted, and looking at comparable salaries is part of that process. Woodford County has a history of considering comparable salaries in the past, but that process has changed over time as the makeup of the board changed.

“We want to be fair to these positions, but we also want to be fair to the constituents,” Meinhold said, adding county residents would think a 12.5 percent raise is too high.

“I want to tell you a number of people in the county would look at that and say, ‘holy cow, what’s going on?’” Meinhold said. “We ought to be able to support that number. What came out in the board packet was totally unacceptable.”

Meinhold presented a detailed outline of additional work he did between meetings to determine comparable salaries. He made a list of a group of other counties of comparable size sharing characteristics with Woodford to determine a median salary based on the information he had. He said the 12.5 percent increase put officials’ salaries above that median amount. However, he also said he was open to compromise in discussing a different number after hearing from the officials about the work they do.

Technically, the county board is required to set the salary for the positions the elected officials hold rather than for the current officials in those positions. But, in reality, the three officials will be unopposed in the fall election, and will retain their positions for the next term. Meinhold said he found other counties who gave small raises, saying officials knew what the salary was when they ran for those positions. He also said he found counties that re-set salaries to a lower amount when a long-term official left office and inexperienced people were running to replace them.

“These are some of the attitudes out there,” Meinhold said. “We don’t want to follow those leads.”

Following Meinhold’s presentation of additional facts at the May 26 meeting, board member Jerry Smith proposed an amendment raising the salaries to a 17 percent increase with an additional 3 percent increase annually for the upcoming four-year terms. Smith said he had done his own research and found the three officials are very responsible and efficient, and their work has grown as the county has grown, causing them to take on more responsibility.

“These people are doing a very good job, and I think they are underpaid,” Smith said.

But Meinhold said 17 percent was too high and not a compromise after the past discussions.

“What you put forward is basically the resolution that failed at the last meeting,” Meinhold said… “All you are doing is re-hashing what was voted on the last time. I just don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Nagel said he was offended by board members who said the resolution to increase the salaries by 17 percent was not good enough on its own. He said that number was a reasonable compromise from $99,000.

Jones said she agreed with Smith because of the work the officials do above and beyond their statutory requirements, but she acknowledged the board may not have had enough information at the first meeting.

“…people voted no because they were uninformed about how we got to that,” Jones said.

Board member Justin Faulk agreed with Meinhold, citing his research.

“We can’t just come into a meeting and decide blindly, this is what we think. The county needs to look at a list of comparables…There’s factual information, not that we’re just throwing a number on it,” Faulk said. “We’re opening a can of worms when we just arbitrarily start throwing percentages out there with nothing to support those percentages.”

Board members opposing the 17 percent increase also said the decision could affect future negotiations with other employees and the unions where comparable salaries are always a factor. Meinhold reiterated he was open to discussion, but he would vote against the 17 percent.

“There seems to be no compromise in this board,” Meinhold said, noting the board appeared to be polarized on the issue. “I don’t like the characterization if we do something less than 17 percent that in some way, we don’t appreciate the action these people are taking. I just don’t think that’s where we want to be.”

Krug said neither the 12.5 percent nor 17 percent raise felt correct to him.

“Probably neither one of these are my perfect number,” Krug said.

Smith defended his proposal, saying he did not base the 17 percent raise on what was proposed in the past.

“I did not base my input on what we did; I based my input on what I thought after doing personal research I did more directly with the people involved, comparing it with the situation where we live and what’s happening in the United States right now,” Smith said.

But board member Ansel Burditt said he also could not support a 17 percent increase and felt the decision should be based on facts.

“Emotionally, yes, I would like to give them whatever I can, but the fact is I can’t justify that based on the information we have,” Burditt said. “We have the facts. The facts show the 12 percent is close.”

The 17 percent proposal was defeated and replaced by an amendment raising the salaries by 14 percent the first year and 3 percent additional compounded annually, which was then passed after a short discussion. The raises will go into effect starting Dec. 1.

Board members Nick Miller, Bill Cardin and Albert Durst were absent from the meeting.

