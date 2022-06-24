County approves change order for parking lot work

EUREKA—After an architectural miscommunication, the Woodford County Board approved a change order for planned parking lot work that will cost $51,236 to be spent out of the county’s contingency funds.

Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword explained to the board on Tuesday, June 21 the contractor was ready to begin work on improvements to the west parking lot at the courthouse, but the sheriff’s office had not reviewed the final plan which uses money from the former Revolving Loan Fund (RLF). Once they saw the plan, county officials said it was not what was originally discussed, with some expected work omitted. However, the RLF money had already been allotted, and the extra work did not fit the parameters of the requirements for using that money, requiring the county to designate some of its own funds.

The county had the option to do part of the work and delay the total project until next year, but that also meant the overlay would not be what was planned. Instead, the public safety committee met and decided to recommend doing the complete project using county money and a change order.

“This will get us to finish the lot the way we want,” Tipsword said.

The architect accepted blame for the mistake and said he would not charge for additional services to complete the change order.

Budgeting process

The board will try a new budgeting process this year incorporating joint committee meetings to listen to officials as they present their proposed budgets. The finance committee will meet jointly with the county offices committee in July and August to hear most of the county officials present their budgets. The finance committee will meet with the road and bridge committee and the public safety committee separately in September to review budgets under those oversight committees. It is hoped a draft of the final budget will be ready for review by the end of September.

In the past, the budgets were heard by the oversight committees first and then presented again to the finance committee, which prepared a draft of the overall budget for final review. County treasurer Melissa Andrews said the new process was the result of a discussion at a meeting of the department heads. She also said officials were happy with the work finance chairman Chuck Nagel had done in the past, but are willing to work through the new process. The board approved Krug as chairman of the finance committee during a planned absence by Nagel, along with additional committee alternate assignments to keep the process moving smoothly.

Broadband update

The county continues to review the need for broadband internet access through a grant process that is providing information and documenting when and where it is not available in the county as part of a federal project. Board chairman John Krug has been watching informational videos provided by a group of state officials who are working on the project. Currently, there is a survey on the county’s website www.woodford-county.org to get more information from the public and possibly eventually get federal funds to extend broadband reach. Krug encouraged board members to take the survey.

“They are trying to get as much information as possible to know the condition of broadband,” Krug said. “Connectivity is important, but there’s a lot to be worked out yet.”

Board members Justin Faulk, David Meinhold, Dan Steffen and Chuck Nagel were absent from the meeting.

In other action, the board:

Noted construction work on the new highway department maintenance building has been delayed due to a shortage of rebar for the concrete foundation.

Noted the highway north of Roanoke will soon be temporarily closed due to culvert replacement work.

Noted the first distribution of real estate taxes will be on July 1.

Held an executive session to discuss personnel.

