EUREKA-The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District has a small amount of State cost share funds available for landowners wanting to implement conservation practices on their ground.

If you have an abandoned well on your property that needs sealed we will cost share up to 75% on a well sealing, not to exceed $400 per well.

If you have an area of crop ground that is not eligible for CRP, an old hayfield you no longer use, or even a large portion of your yard that you are tired of mowing that you would like planted to a monarch habitat, we can cost share up to 75% on the seed and prep costs for planting.

Or if you have heard the buzz about cover crops or no- till, but have not yet tried them on your farm, for operators trying out cover crops or no till on their ground for the first time, cost share payments are based upon a 75% cost share rate but are limited to a maximum of $3200 per landowner.

If you wish to apply for any of these cost share practices, call 309-467-2308 ext 3 and ask for Diane. You can also send an email to diane.freeman@il.nacdnet.net to get more information. Applications for cost share are being accepted until April 15.