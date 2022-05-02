Corvette Drive-by coming to Eureka

EUREKA- the St. Jude Corvette Drive-by will be coming to Eureka on May 12 at approximately 7:30 a.m. This will include approximately 40 Corvettes and they will be traveling on Rt. 24 from the west and turning right onto Rt. 117, heading to I24.
This is to recognize and celebrate the Eureka High School Student Council, District 140, and the Eureka, Congerville, and Goodfield communities for their efforts to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The St. Jude Corvette Drive is an annual charity event benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This fun and inspiring two-day event takes place the Thursday and Friday after Mother’s Day.
The St. Jude Peoria to Memphis Drive was founded in 2012 by Michael McCoy after he was approached by Corvette enthusiasts to start a “Drive” from Peoria, IL, to Memphis, TN. Every year, Corvette drivers and St. Jude supporters depart Uftring Chevrolet in Washington, IL, for the trip to Memphis, where they have toured the Hospital, and visited with patients and doctors before returning to Peoria. This year as well as last year due to the pandemic, the Corvettes will be allowed to drive through the campus to offer hope to the patients, their families and staff. The St. Jude Peoria to Memphis Drive is partnered with Satellite Drives out of Effingham, Louisville and St. Louis to make an even larger impact towards the mission of St. Jude.
Since its 2012 inception, the St. Jude Drive has raised more than $1.6 Million to further the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In 2021, the St. Jude Corvette Drive from Peoria, Effingham, St. Louis and Louisville raised $280,000.