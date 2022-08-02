Corrects for Aug. 3, 2022

Local

Flick — The town of Kappa is in Woodford County. The location was incorrect in Saturday's Flick Fact on page A2.

Student trustee — Aneel Gillan is the most recently elected Illinois State University student trustee. His last name was incorrect in "ISU students to select new student trustee" on page C8 of Sunday's edition.

Explore with Lenore — The Limestone Rest Area has a walking path that includes a bridge overlooking Rooks Creek, a tributary of the Vermilion River. The creek was misidentified in "Unexpected Beauty" on page A1 of Monday's Pantagraph.