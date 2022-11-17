Corrections for Nov. 18, 2022

Local

Children’s Christmas Party — The 40th annual Children’s Christmas Party for McLean County low-income families will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal.

The event will be a drive-in, drive-out event, and packages will be loaded in vehicles. Registration is required by Dec. 5 and can be accessed at shorturl.at/FGUY5. To donate, visit bit.ly/ChildrensChristmas-MC online. Alternately, checks should be made payable to "IPCF" and note “Children’s Christmas Party” on the memo line. They should be mailed to Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, 915 E. Washington St., Suite 2, Bloomington, IL 61701.