Meth trafficking — In the Friday, Sept. 17 edition of The Pantagraph, a story on page A3 titled "LeRoy man charged with meth trafficking" did not correctly describe the circumstances around Terry L. Pyles' arrest on drug-related charges. Pyles was arrested on foot after leaving the Amtrak station in Normal, a prosecutor confirmed Monday.
Brendan Denison
Breaking News Reporter
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.
