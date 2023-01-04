Corrections for Jan. 5

Local

In Search of Santa — The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club was incorrectly identified in "Barbershop quartet singer lives for community service" on page A5 of the Dec. 25 edition of The Pantagraph.

Judges — Judges Scott Kording, Amy McFarland, Sarah Duffy, William Workman and Pablo Eves all will handle new custody cases in McLean County. Judge Jason Chambers moved into Workman’s old courtroom at the start of the year, and Workman moved into Yoder’s old courtroom. These details were incorrect on page A3 in Saturday’s edition of The Pantagraph.