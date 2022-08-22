 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corrections for 8/23

Setting it Right - Pantagraph

Disc golf - The correct location for a photo appearing on page A1 of Monday's Pantagraph with a story titled "Chasing Chains: Players spin Sunday away at BloNo disc golf tournament" is PJ Irvin Park in Bloomington. The park's name had been misspelled in the cutline.

