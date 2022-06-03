 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corrections for 6/4

Local

Summer events — Friday's article titled "Just the ticket," on A1 of The Pantagraph, mistakenly listed the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The show will not be held in Decatur this year; it will take place in Boone, Iowa, instead.

  • The musician performing July 30 in Uptown Circle in Normal should have been listed as V8 Vast Change.
  • Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days will run from June 26 through July 4, with concerts by Rick K and The Roadtrip and Bruce Springsteen Tribute - Bruce in the USA on July 3, and the parade and fireworks on July 4. Full lineup at charlestonredwhiteandblue.com.
