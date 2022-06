Local

Title IX — In Friday's edition of The Pantagraph, a story titled "Title IX's impact," mistakenly shows Marlene Dietz instead of Linda Herman in a head shot.

First Book McLean County event — The events calendar on B9 of Friday's Pantagraph should have stated that the First Book McLean County event on June 13 at Biaggi's includes hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar only, no dinner. However, silent auction items do include a dinner for eight prepared by Chef Tony.