Corrections for 4/15

Local

Township award — The City of Bloomington Township received the Most Innovative Program Award, presented by the Illinois Township Association of General Assistance Caseworkers, for its POTS recycle program. The award will be presented during a luncheon on Tuesday, April 19, at the POTS Warehouse, 1700 W. Washington St., Bloomington. The information was incorrect in Monday's Pantagraph.

Symposium — The Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program at Illinois State University has an undergraduate minor, two graduate certificates and a queer studies concentration. The information was incorrect in Wednesday's Pantagraph.

Life

Puzzle answer — The answer to Tuesday's Cryptoquote puzzle was inadvertently omitted from Wednesday's Pantagraph. The answer was, "Although I cannot lay an egg, I am a very good judge of omelettes. — George Bernard Shaw"

