The headline on Rick Skelley's letter in the Wednesday, Aug. 17, edition should have read: " 'Right-to-work’ could be beneficial."
CORRECTION
Brittany A. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington, according to a press release from McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder.
A Normal Police Department sergeant said 10 to 15 rounds were fired.
Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small Central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
A St. Louis man is dead following a Friday afternoon four-vehicle crash by a construction zone on I-39 outside of Wenona.
"There it was, gone from their rural Hudson home but now somehow instead a bit of a worldly TV star, preserved in film, ostensibly forever," Bill Flick writes.
Police said Lewis-Sangster threw a firearm from his waistband.
Angela R. Oss, 43, is charged with unlawful possession of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine and unlawful delivery of cocaine.
McLean County continues to be listed at the medium community level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you're headed to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, don't miss our reporters' guide to some of this year's can't-miss food items.