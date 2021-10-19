Correction

 Skip to main content
Ferrero — Chocolate company Ferrero Group plans to start with two maintenance employees in the Heartland Community College apprenticeship program, ideally beginning in January. That number may grow to three or four in the future. Ferrero also has other existing apprenticeship programs in place for its maintenance workers. The company said its main goals for the program are continued learning and certifications for employees, not a specific need or skill gap at the factory.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

