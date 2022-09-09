Correction

LOCAL
Enrollment — Saturday's article on A3 headlined "Eureka College adds 20% to enrollment" had incorrect numbers for Eureka College's 2021 enrollment due to an error from the college. The correct enrollment for fall 2021 was 476, meaning the college grew by 84 students or 17%.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
Connor Wood
Higher Education Reporter
