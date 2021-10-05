correction

The headline on Rich Miller's column on page A4 in Tuesday's edition was incorrect. The headline should have read "Harmon downplays battle with Pritzker." The newspaper erred.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
A McLean County judge Thursday sentenced a Carlock man to four years in prison for a firearm offense stemming from a July 2020 shooting in Bloomington.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.