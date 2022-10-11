Correction

Local
Photo — Jack Legner lifts up a stencil at Degarmo Drive and Stone Mountain Boulevard on Monday after spray painting to help educate about clean water and storm drains. Ten members of Troop 19 participated in this service project Monday, with help from the Ecology Action Center. His name was incorrect in the top photo in headline "Keeping it clean" on A3 of Tuesday's edition of The Pantagraph.
McLean County Board — The McLean County Board will vote on its fiscal 2023 budget in November. It was incorrectly stated that there would be a vote to approve the budget in October on Page A3 of Sunday's edition of The Pantagraph.