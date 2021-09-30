Correction

 Skip to main content
Graduate Workers Union — Thursday's article incorrectly included an end date for the hunger strike being done by four members of the Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union. No end date is set. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

