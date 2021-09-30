Correction

Local
Graduate Workers Union — Thursday's article incorrectly included an end date for the hunger strike being done by four members of the Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union. No end date is set.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Connor Wood
Higher Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today