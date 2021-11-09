Correction

Local
Illinois State University — The state has provided $61.9 million for the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts rehabilitation. The source of funding was incorrect in the story headlined "Building up" on page A1 of The Pantagraph's Tuesday edition. The amount has been increased to account for inflation since it was originally approved. The project also includes additions on the Center for the Performing Arts and the Center for Visual Arts.
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
