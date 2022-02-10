 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Correction

  • 0

Local

Normal Town Council — 

During the Normal Town Council meeting Monday, Trustee Karyn Smith said the loan documents state the town expects “all of the money derived from the note will be extended for the purpose of paying costs of the project,” indicating the $2.5 million loan agreement is to cover the cost of the new Normal Fire Station and will not be used for other purposes. The loan agreement includes a 10-year term and no plans have been made to pay it off early at this time.

Smith was quoted incorrectly in Wednesday’s edition of The Pantagraph and at pantagraph.com.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News