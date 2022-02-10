Correction

Local

During the Normal Town Council meeting Monday, Trustee Karyn Smith said the loan documents state the town expects “all of the money derived from the note will be extended for the purpose of paying costs of the project,” indicating the $2.5 million loan agreement is to cover the cost of the new Normal Fire Station and will not be used for other purposes. The loan agreement includes a 10-year term and no plans have been made to pay it off early at this time.