CORRECTION

CORRECTION

There was an error in the Cam Edwards column "Man with gun shows need for self-defense" on Page A7 of the Tuesday, Aug. 23, edition. The column should not have stated that Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts called for Indiana mall shooter Elisjsha Dicken to be arrested.

