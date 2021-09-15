 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Correction

  • 0

Local

Tech Astra — The Challenger Learning Center at Heartland College will be leading one activity for the Tech Astra Summit, a how-to on making casein plastic using household items. The Sept. 10 article on the event incorrectly described the center's role. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News