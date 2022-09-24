 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for Sept. 25

Calls to City Manager Tim Gleason and Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus regarding painted hearts in downtown Bloomington were returned by the city's communications manager. The situation was mischaracterized in the story "Bistro's heart art removed" on page A3 of Saturday's edition of the Pantagraph. 

