Correction for Oct. 31

Off Limits — Tours of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts can be scheduled with House Manager Sarah Lange at slange@cityblm.org or 309-434-2768. Information was incorrect in "Behind the curtain at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts" on page A1 of Sunday's edition of The Pantagraph.
