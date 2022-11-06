 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Correction for Nov. 7, 2022

  • 0

The names of 336 military service members appear on the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. The number did not appear after the first sentence of the story "Honoring the Fallen" was inadvertently omitted in Sunday's edition of The Pantagraph. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News