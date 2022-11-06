The names of 336 military service members appear on the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. The number did not appear after the first sentence of the story "Honoring the Fallen" was inadvertently omitted in Sunday's edition of The Pantagraph.
Correction for Nov. 7, 2022
