A story under the headline "Unfit inmates waiting in jails" published on page A1 in the Sunday edition of The Pantagraph mistakenly attributed a quote from Moultrie County Sheriff Gary Carroll to Coles County Sheriff Kent Martin. The quote that should have been attributed to Carroll was: "We've experienced both sides of that coin Sheriff Root’s experiencing. We've had some that we've got right away beds for them, then there are some that we held past the statutory-set 20 days."