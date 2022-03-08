 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for March 9, 2022

Beverly Bell is running for McLean County Board District 6. Her name was misspelled in Tuesday's Pantagraph on page A3.

"Xylem" is the name of the sap-carrying layer in trees tapped for making maple syrup. The wrong term was used in Monday's "Explore with Lenore" column on page A1. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

