Correction for July 7, 2022

A quote from Windy City Wieners owner Steve Marifjeren in Wednesday's "Eats of the Week" feature should have read: "We've had the same beef since the beginning." The quote incorrectly indicated that the restaurant served beer at its Normal location. Beer is served at the Bloomington location. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

