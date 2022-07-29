 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for July 30

Lions Club Food Drive — A story titled "Normal Lions Club sets food drive Aug. 13," which ran on page A3 of Friday's Pantagraph, incorrectly listed the address for the event. The food drive will take place at the Center for Hope Outreach Food Pantry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

