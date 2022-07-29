Correction for July 30

Local
Lions Club Food Drive — A story titled "Normal Lions Club sets food drive Aug. 13," which ran on page A3 of Friday's Pantagraph, incorrectly listed the address for the event. The food drive will take place at the Center for Hope Outreach Food Pantry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
