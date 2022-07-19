 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for July 20, 2022

Theresa Martlett is the building coordinator for Mayors Manor. She was incorrectly identified in the story "Carnival of Care benefits Mayors Manor" on page A8 of Sunday's edition of The Pantagraph. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

