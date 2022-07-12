In Saturday's edition of the Pantagraph on A3, a story titled "West Fest returns June 23" incorrectly listed the date for the event. The event will take place on July 23. Also, in the fifth paragraph, the artist's name should be DARIUS instead of DAR-US.
Correction for July 14
Bloomberg is reporting that Rivian plans to lay off hundreds of workers, focusing on non-manufacturing jobs. A company spokesperson declined to elaborate.
A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.
Southbound Veterans Parkway in Bloomington was shut down for over an hour Sunday after a pickup truck hauling equipment flipped on its side.
Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport and two counts of criminal damage to property.
The Normal Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday night at an apartment complex close to Illinois State University.
Authorities on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old Normal man as the driver who died in a crash early June 24.
8M Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected, investigation finds
Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
The nonprofit organization that has taken the lead in advocating for downtown Bloomington for 25 years has dissolved, with remaining funds set to be divided among other groups.
A woman from Bloomington faces charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, along with several other felony charges.
McLean County’s community level for COVID-19 moved from medium to high this week, the health department announced Friday.