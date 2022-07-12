 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for July 13

In Saturday's edition of the Pantagraph on A3, a story titled "West Fest returns June 23" incorrectly listed the date for the event. The event will take place on July 23. Also, in the fifth paragraph, the artist's name should be DARIUS instead of DAR-US.

