Correction for July 1

Local

Maggie Miley’s — The Uptown Design Review Commission approved an updated expansion project for Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub at its June meeting. This was the final approval needed for the project. The finality of the decision was incorrect in Thursday’s edition of the The Pantagraph and at pantagraph.com.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

