Correction for Jan. 4, 2023

Public Safety — Ronnelle Thurman was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license. 

Dylan Mann was required to post $535 bond to be released from McLean County Jail.

Mann was incorrectly identified in one sentence of a story, and one of Thurman's charges was incorrectly listed, in public safety stories on page A3 in Tuesday's edition of The Pantagraph.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

