Correction for Jan. 12

Local
Misspelled name — In Thursday's A1 Pantagraph article titled "Central Illinois gun owners and advocates confused, upset over ban," the executive director of Guns Save Lives should have been listed as John Boch.
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mateusz Janik
Government Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today