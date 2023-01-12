 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for Jan. 12

Misspelled name — In Thursday's A1 Pantagraph article titled "Central Illinois gun owners and advocates confused, upset over ban," the executive director of Guns Save Lives should have been listed as John Boch.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

