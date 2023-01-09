Correction for Jan. 10 Jan 9, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. The year was incorrect in "Week in Illinois" on page A6 of Saturday's edition of The Pantagraph. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Corrections from The Pantagraph