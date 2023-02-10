Local
Miller Park Zoo — The dates of information sessions for youth hoping to become Junior Zookeepers at Miller Park Zoo are March 6, 7 and 9. The dates were incorrectly listed on page B10 of Wednesday's edition of The Pantagraph.
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
D. Jack Alkire
General Assignment Reporter
Mid-thirties. Multi-media journalist at the Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. US Navy veteran.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today