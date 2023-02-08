Local

Infiniti Pointe — Wednesday's A1 Pantagraph article titled “New Subdivision: Infiniti Pointe intended to help ease housing crunch,” should have stated that the Infiniti Pointe subdivision does not include the existing annexed properties, including the former Kruger Veterinary Clinic and a privately-owned commercial building. Both properties are zoned as general businesses (B-1) and have direct access along Hovey.