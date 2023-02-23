Local
Wind farms — Saturday's A3 Pantagraph article titled "Debts sought from wind farm developers" stated that a wind farm project from Invenergy LLC had delinquent decommissioning costs. McLean County officials later clarified that Invenergy had sold interest in the project to Whiteoak Energy LLC and did not have a past due balance.
Drew Zimmerman
Government Reporter
