Correction for Dec. 29, 2022

Setting it Right - Pantagraph

Shake It Up — Patrick Whitaker, co-owner of Shake It Up cocktail lounge, has been tending bar for 15 years and the lounge's menu features burgers, appetizers, sandwiches, soups and salads and bruschetta. 

Whitaker's experience and the menu were incorrectly described in the story "Lounge owners Shake It Up" on page A3 of the Wednesday edition on Dec. 28. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

