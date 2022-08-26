 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Correction for Aug. 25

  • 0

Local

Sweet Corn Circus — Dates for the Sweet Corn Circus were incorrect in a photo caption on page A1 of Thursday's Pantagraph. The correct dates are this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News