Veleda Harvey, a member of the Bloomington District 87 school board who sought her first elected term in Tuesday's election, is a paralegal at Pioletti Pioletti & Nichols. Her community involvement includes Bloomington-Normal Sports Commission, Westminster Village Foundation Board and Wayman AME Church. She is a guest panelist for the Illinois Wesleyan University Admitted Students Day.
