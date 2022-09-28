Correction for 9/29

Local
Opera music — Dr. Benjamin Killey, a pianist who performed opera songs for the Illinois Wesleyan University Alumni Recital on Sept. 22, is a full-time medical doctor. His profession was not accurately referenced in a Sept. 24 column titled "Opera, reggae hit the scene" on page A5 of The Pantagraph.
