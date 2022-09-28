 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for 9/29

Opera music — Dr. Benjamin Killey, a pianist who performed opera songs for the Illinois Wesleyan University Alumni Recital on Sept. 22, is a full-time medical doctor. His profession was not accurately referenced in a Sept. 24 column titled "Opera, reggae hit the scene" on page A5 of The Pantagraph.

Opera music — Dr. Benjamin Killey, an Illinois Wesleyan University alumnus who performed piano opera songs for the Sept. 24 Alumni Recital, is a full-time medical doctor. His profession was incorrectly referenced in a Thursday, Sept.  22 column titled "Opera, reggae hit the scene" on page A5 of The Pantagraph.

